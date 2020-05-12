Ghanaians should expect heavier and more intense rains than Accra and many other regions experienced Sunday, May 10.

And, for the deaths of 2015 and displacements of 2007 to be prevented, decongestion of Accra drains and construction of more gutters promised by Atta Akyea’s Works Ministry all have to be completed fast.

National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director of Communications, George Ayisi says.

Last Sunday, the rains flooded parts of Dansoman, in spite of a sea defence wall recently completed there. Same rains washed boulders to clogg the Kasoa – Winneba Road, apart from washing away buildings and belongings in several other parts of the capital.

So, on Monday’s edition of The Big Agenda, Captain Smart asked Theophilus Papa Nii Clegg, the Director of Communications at the Meteo Services Agency, what to expect as the major rainy season arrives. Heavier and incessant rains was his reply.

So, if the rains cannot be mitigated, is Accra ready to endure the billions of tons of running water this May through November?

The NADMO spokesperson, George Ayisi, noted that redesigning of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area drainage, decongestion of other Accra gutters and expansion of the whole drainage system still remains but a promise.

In Ghana, some roads and drains last no more than six months before deteriorating. Is it the case that governments ignore engineers’ expert advice; or, it is because Ghana engineers are simply incompetent?

When a private engineering consultant, Mahama Abdulai, was posed the question on The Big Agenda, his answer was ‘both’.

Watch video above for more: