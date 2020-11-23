Loyalists of late former President Jerry John Rawlings are being urged to vote against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December general election to honour his memory.

His ideals of Probity and Accountability, according to Secretary-General of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Aljahi Muhammed Frimpong, has been thrown to the dogs by the current leadership of the NDC.

“If you are a true believer of J.J., you cannot honour his memory by choosing a candidate, who together with his backers, sowed discord between J.J. and the party he founded,” he said at a press conference in Accra Monday.

He claimed Mr Rawlings wanted the NDC to lose the December elections.

“As a matter of fact, Jerry John Rawlings was eager to see Mahama lose in the 2020 elections because he believed Mahama and his cohorts have departed from the ideals of probity and accountability upon which the NDC was formed,” the NDP scribe claimed.

Alhaji Frimpong said the greatest gift to honour the late Rawlings is for his loyalists to join his wife’s party for victory in the December polls.

“We urge all true Rawlings loyalists and disgruntle disciples of Probity and Accountability to join the NDP now and let’s work together to honour what J.J. believed in,” he added.