The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned communicators against commenting on a presser by the National Democratic Party (NDP).

According to the NDC, the presser is an attempt to divert attention from the stinking Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and matters arising from same.

A communique, signed by the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, indicated the caveat is to all communicators in all 16 regions.

“Let’s focus on propagating the superior policies and programmes that John Mahama and the party have for Ghanaians.

“Also, let’s focus our energies on amplifying the stinking Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and death threats on his life, and other corruption and nepotistic scandals being supervised by President Akufo-Addo,” the statement noted.

The NDP’s Monday afternoon press conference, among other things, dismissed reports that its presidential candidate, Nana Konadu Rawlings had withdrawn from the December 7 election.

It also laid emphasis on the legacy of late ex-President Jerry Rawlings which they said there have been attempts by some members of the NDC to destroy.