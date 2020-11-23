Nigerian singer 9ice is pleading with fans and the general public to assist him to apologise to his wife for cheating on her.

Taking to Instagram, the artiste, born Abolore Akande, admitted that he did not do right by his wife, Sunkwanmi Ajala, adding his mistake is costing him his family.

“The 9ice you always see is because of my backbone, my wife but the terrible thing I’ve done is costing me a lot,” 9ice said.

Instead of bringing home the Grammys as promised 9ice has been busy scoring away goals pic.twitter.com/upaBWCBaN0 — 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕒𝕝𝕒 𝕁𝕟𝕣. (@kusssman) November 21, 2020

His apology comes after a video of him kissing and caressing another woman went viral.

What if 9ice is not cheating on his wife? What if this is a strategy to make his music relevant again and of cause bag a grammy?



pic.twitter.com/IhMW9UTiyk — BENUEGIANT🦍😈 (@one_dosh) November 19, 2020

The singer said his wife is his backbone and thus cannot afford to lose her.

“I’ve apologised but I need you guys to help me beg her,” he added.

Sunkwanmi Ajala and 9ice have been married for a year.