Nigerian singer 9ice is pleading with fans and the general public to assist him to apologise to his wife for cheating on her.
Taking to Instagram, the artiste, born Abolore Akande, admitted that he did not do right by his wife, Sunkwanmi Ajala, adding his mistake is costing him his family.
“The 9ice you always see is because of my backbone, my wife but the terrible thing I’ve done is costing me a lot,” 9ice said.
His apology comes after a video of him kissing and caressing another woman went viral.
The singer said his wife is his backbone and thus cannot afford to lose her.
“I’ve apologised but I need you guys to help me beg her,” he added.
Sunkwanmi Ajala and 9ice have been married for a year.