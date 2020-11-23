A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has advised Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party to channel his energy and expertise into fine-tuning the campaign messages of the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party instead of focusing on the presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress.

Mr Otchere-Darko, in a social media post, offered a piece of advice to John Dramani Mahama on how he should craft his campaign messages.

He noted that the messages being propagated by Mr Mahama ahead of the elections were unconvincing as his record as President does not support it.

Mr Otchere-Darko tweeted: “A campaign message must be believable. Don’t promise to do something voters know you are not capable of doing. You called for external hands to rescue the economy for you when you were in office. Now, you say you are on a ‘rescue mission’ and voters must believe you? Be serious!”

But Mr Ofosu asked Mr Otchere-Darko to offer his services to his ‘cousin’ President Nana Akufo-Addo.