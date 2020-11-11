Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is of the view that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) lacks a campaign message hence their focus on making the Agyapa deal their major subject.

According to him, if the NDC is sure of a win in the impending election, there is no need for the party to focus on the Agyapa Royalties Agreement but sing home their message.

But it appears the party has no message for the people of Ghana hence their focus on the Agyapa deal and nothing else.

“NDC is so bereft of ideas and a message that they think focusing on Agyapa is what might save their featureless campaign. Ghanaians mo nsempa! Why demonstrate now if you’re sure to win 2020 with majority in Parliament to cancel it? President says no move until elections are over,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary for the opposition NDC at a press conference said no one involved in the stinking deal will be spared when the NDC government takes over in 2021.

He said the NDC will “punish all the culprits and masterminds behind it through the Operation Sting crusade,” adding that “Let it be known that crime has no expiry date. It is just a matter of time”.