The National Security Ministry has assured the leadership of the opposition NDC of maximum security and professionalism by security officials during the December 7, polls.

The Ministry assured officials of the opposition party that all security officers who will operate during the polls will be properly identified with name tags on their uniforms.

“The meeting underscored the fact that all officers of security agencies will wear identification tags. Additionally, a proper register of security officers will be kept for ease of reference. All political parties will be engaged by the elections security task force to ensure their cooperation and compliance with security arrangements for the election. Officials of the Ministry also provided an overview of security threats posed by some groups along the country’s eastern corridor,” a statement by the Information Ministry after the meeting between the NDC and Interior Ministry said.

It added: ” In the ensuing discussions, the NDC delegation – while fully supportive of the need to defend and preserve Ghana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – shared its own perspectives and concerns about recent developments in the Volta region.

“The meeting emphasized the need for transparency and continuing dialogue to build trust even as broader national security concerns are addressed. The Minister assured the meeting of the Government’s commitment to maintaining a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections. Follow up meetings will be held and extended to other political parties”.