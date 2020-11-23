The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged the general public to disregard a video circulating on social media which showed that it has denied security agencies the opportunity to register and take part in the Early/Special Voting Exercise slated for Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The Commission, in a statement, said the contents of the said video are false, baseless and unfounded and therefore called on the general public to disregard the said video.

According to the Commission, in July 2020, they wrote to all security and media agencies and asked them to submit the names of their officials who intend to vote under the Early/ Special Voting Window.

“Following the receipt of the various lists, the Electoral Commission captured the details of Applicants on the Special Voters Register.

“It is important to note that a few persons submitted wrong ID card numbers. Unfortunately, those persons were not reflected on the Special Voters Register as their ID cards were invalid. Some of these Applicants submitted the ID numbers of the Old Voters ID card,” part of the statement said.

