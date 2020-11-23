Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy, says he has become better than when he was working with his former manager, Blakk Cedi.

The musician said “I have increased by 1,000 times” when he was asked about his relationship with Blakk Cedi after they parted ways last year.

“From that time till now, I have increased 1,000 times. So that tells you work is even going on better,” he told Andy Dosty.

Stonebwoy rubbished claims that he has lost touch with contacts and due to that he is not able to control and manage his affairs like when he was working with Blakk Cedi.

How was I able to work f.rom that till now? If there was no contact. It’s simply put… call me on 0501550000.. Call Burniton Music Group, it’s a company and we will direct you to the suitable place where work is going on… It’s no trouble at all, he said.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz show in 2019, Stonebwoy said Blakk Cedi confirmed Blakk Cedi was no more his manager but rather his agent.

He has attributed the change in status to some structural changes in his Burnington Music Group camp.

We’ve done some structural changes in the camp. Blakk Cedi is no more my manager but we are still together. You can still book me through him or contact me directly; you can as well book other artistes through him as well, Stonebwoy said.