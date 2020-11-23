Five of the victims of Saturday’s road accident involving National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) supporters at Ejura in the Ashanti region have been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Authorities at the Ejura Government Hospital say the five, with head injuries, were part of 54 people who sustained various degrees of injuries in the road crash.

The NDC supporters were traveling to join a political rally at Ejura when the bus conveying them was crossed by a motorcycle. The driver lost control of the wheels leading to the accident.

Six persons died in the accident at Frante, in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality.