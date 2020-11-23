Flagbearer of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, has patted the Akufo-Addo administration on the back for what he calls a replica of ‘Domestication Policy’.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Monday, Dr Lartey said the ultimate goal of GCPP’s ‘Domestication Policy’ was to ensure that the country developed and relied on its own human and material resources to cater for the needs of its people.

To him, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, the Free Senior High School, the One-village, One-dam and the One-district, One-factory are all in conformity with the ‘Domestication Policy’.

“If I should choose between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress, I will choose NPP because they believe in domestication. Nana Addo has really done well with so many policies. Yes, ‘four more for Nana’ because he started doing domestication and is saving Ghana but if Ghanaians still want me as President, then it is fine,” he said when asked who he will support if he loses the December polls.

According to him, though he is also vying to be President, he will fully support President Akufo-Addo if he wins because he wants the best for Ghana.

