As political parties gear up for the December 7 general election, the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has held its National Delegates Congress to elect new leaders to steer the affairs of the party.

In all, nine executives were acclaimed as national executives with Dr Henry Lartey as national chairman and presidential candidate for the 2020 poll. The party also used the occasion to outdoor its manifesto which contains the programmes and policies it will use to rule the country if voted for come December 7.

At the Congress, the GCPP said it is the only third force that will be able to rescue Ghanaians from the duopoly of the opposition National Democratic Congress and governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Lartey said the domestication agenda is the best policy to develop Ghana.

The General Secretary of the party, Citizen Ato Dadzie, spoke to Adom News team after the Congress on why Ghanaians should give them the mandate to rule the country.

He indicated that it was time Ghanaians support the domestication agenda by voting massively for the party to win the poll.

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri-Yeboah, who was at the Congress, said the ruling NPP will ensure that there is peace before, during and after the election.



He added that it’s untrue that the party is in bed with the Electoral Commission as is being speculated by some people.