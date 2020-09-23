Government has announced an extension of its free water to consumers by another three months.

This ‘Free Water For All Ghanaians’ to start from October 1 to December 31, 2020, is to enable citizens to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

This was contained in a statement signed by Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Depaah.

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

“The Ministry wishes to urge all landlords and tanker service providers to refrain from charging or selling water to consumers as government is paying for the water,” the statement said.

Below is the full statement: