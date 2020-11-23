Karela United have announced a whopping $300,000 sponsorship deal from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

In the past year, the club has benefitted immensely from GNPC from the upgrading of the Anyinase Crosby Awuah Memorial Park to other needed interventions.

At the handover ceremony of the stadium, the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr K.K. Sarpong, announced a mouthwatering deal for Karela United for a period of three years.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management of GNPC, I announce with great pleasure that from the 2020/2021 premier league season, GNPC has assumed the role of Title Sponsor of Karela United FC, which will use this park we are here to commission as its home base,” the Chief Executive of GNPC, Dr Sarpong said.

“GNPC is providing USD100,000 annually for three years, as title sponsor to finance Karela FC’s activities, in areas spelt out under a memorandum of understanding we have signed with the club,” he said.

READ ALSO

Justifying the sponsorship and the building of the AstroTurf park for the club, Dr Sarpong said it comes as an opportunity for the GNPC to contribute to the development of Ghanaian youth.

“This affords GNPC the opportunity to contribute to the harnessing of talents and skills development of our youth as well as building social cohesion through football, the passion of the nation,” he added.

Each year, the club will receive $100,000 from GNPC to help in the running and development of the Premier League outfit.

GNPC has already upgraded the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park by laying an artificial pitch.