Dancehall artiste, Livingston Etse, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has taken a neutral position on the endorsement of political parties.

He said celebrities who are associating themselves with political parties may have their personal reasons.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A to Z, he indicated that he cannot judge his colleagues for their decisions.

“Whichever party wins is okay but I tell you what, I represent Ghana. If I wasn’t a musician I would answer this and go home. But being a musician and God blessing you with this task, you have to know what role you play just like the politicians know what role they play.

“So, as a musician, I’m available to serve or be used by whichever political party or government but for the right thing, at the right time. Other artistes have their views on what it is and what it is not, I cannot judge somebody’s understanding,” he said.

However, Stonebwoy said he will run for office as a Member of Parliament if and when the opportunity presents itself.

According to him, the role of celebrities is bigger than politicians since they constantly advocate for change.

“I will definitely run. Isn’t it the same job I do? I always sing, I support charity, even some babies hear my name and they’re happy. Look at all these activations I do at Ashaiman, ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concerts, am I not serving the people equally?

“So the people ask for the roads to be fixed, who advocates for them? It is us the celebrities who have the masses who advocate for the roads to be fixed. So the position we play is bigger than affiliating oneself to a political party,” he said.

Reacting to other concerns, he said he finds it funny that Shatta Wale would think he is ignoring his calls because he lost to him at the Asaase Soundclash.

“This is funny, this is nice but I tell you, that’s Shatta, literally but the last time I checked, it is he who was supposed to reply my Whatsapp. I think the way he says I don’t answer his calls, I don’t take it too hard.

“Lightheartedly I’m saying Shatta and I are not R2Bees, like the way Mugeez and Paedae are, yet. It’s a process but as for the call, I beg the last time I checked he was supposed to reply my text. I could put up screenshots of our conversations,” he said.