A former spokesperson of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, Andrew Awuni, is now a pastor winning souls for Christ.

Mr Awuni, in series of posts on Facebook, has been preaching the word of God at the Kpassa market in the Oti Region.

Mr Andrew Awuni

In one of the posts, he said: “Taking the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ to the people of Kpassa in the Oti Region of Ghana.”

Mr Awuni, during his preaching, urged traders and passersby to dedicate their lives to Christ and service Him wholeheartedly.

