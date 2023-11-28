Legendary highlife musician, Ofori Amponsah has addressed claims of his financial security in an interview that has got Ghanaians talking.

Contrary to rumors that he is struggling financially, Ofori Amponsah said his account is still fat, and he will never be poor even in death.

In an interview with Zionfelix, he affirmed that he owns multiple mansions and lands across Ghana, aside the music he has been pursuing in the last 22 years.

“I can never be poor because aside my job, music gave me the brand I am still benefiting from currently. I started music at age 11 and wrote my first song at 14. Do you know how much I make from just music catalogues after all the hit songs I have released,” he explained.

Ofori Amponsah asserted that, he makes not less than GH¢400,000 yearly from his old music, as well as more earnings from his recent music and events he performs at.

To give a clear insight into his financial stability, the ‘Oloolege’ hitmaker revealed that, he builds a house from proceeds of each album he has ever made, and currently, he has about 10 albums to his credit.

“When I first started making money from music, I spent lavishly on cars until Daddy Lumba advised me to invest in properties. Since then, I mark the release of every album with a mansion. Aside that, I started investing in lands as far back as 2001 so just imagine” he stated.

Aside his numerous mansions, the musician said he has invested in backyard farming in all of his houses, to provide a steady supply of all foodstuff, poultry and related agricultural produce.

Ofori Amponsah said plans are in the offing to start a full-scale farm across the country.

It is for these reasons he stated categorically that he will never be poor, not while alive or dead.

“It will never happen that news will break out that Ofori Amponsah is financially down and needs donations because I have put measures in place to ensure long-term financial legacy” he added.

