Embattled pastor, Ofori Amponsah, is of the opinion that the Ghana Black Stars have a good chance to excel in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

He remarked that victory can be for the senior national team if they settle for the white home kit.

In an interview on XYZ TV, Ofori Amponsah, who doubles as a musician, said that with the white jersey in place and fervent prayers for the Stars, “something will happen”, positively.

“Ghana should pray and wear white at the World Cup, if people are listening to me. Because I will see them in white and they will be excelling. They really have to, and we should pray for them as well”.

Ofori Amponsah was confident as his prediction for the qualifiers against Nigeria fell directly in place.

Black Stars are in what football fanatics have tagged as the ‘group of death’, as they play against Portugal in matchday 1 on November 24 at 4:00pm.

They play against South Korea and Uruguay respectively, in the subsequent group H matches.