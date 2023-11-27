Disc Jockey, Lord OTB, has won the best DJ at the just ended 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

Lord OTB takes over from DJ Vyrusky, a five-time DJ of the Year.

He triumphed over his colleagues DJ Vyrusky, DJ Nyce, DJ Mac Tonto, DJ Sly and DJ Faculty in the most coveted best DJ of the Year category.

His hard work landed him five nominations in the 11th edition. DJ of the Year, Nocturnal People’s Choice, Southern Zone DJ of the Year, Mixtape of the Year, and Event DJ of the Year, for which he clinched the ultimate.

The event which was held at the Grand Arena on November 25 saw performances from musicians, Shatta Wale, Dope Nation, Abiana, Keche, Zigi and others.

Other DJs who won awards include The Mask DJ (Female DJ of the Year), Hitz FM’s DJ Bridash ( Record Promoter of the Year), legendary DJ, Lucy Banini a.k.a Maa Luu was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the night.