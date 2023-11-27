Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli was visibly angry and stormed out of a press conference after his side was accused of using black magic to beat Wydad AC in a CAF Champions League Group B clash on Saturday.

Galaxy stunned the North African giants 1-0 away in Morocco courtesy of Thabang Sesinyi’s 33rd strike.

The hosts lost the match despite dominating the pace throughout the game, creating over twenty attempts at goal.

The visitors’ disciplined defending and game management frustrated Wydad and the Moroccan media later accused them of using juju to win the match.

“Guys, you are being unfair,” the gaffer said in response to the accusation.

“I said they were doing warm-up, doing warm-ups before the game. Ah, now you are undermining me, you’re saying we won because of black magic. Don’t disrespect us.

“I’m very sorry because he can’t be talking like that.”

The SA-born coach Ramoreboli subsequently left the press conference without taking any further questions.