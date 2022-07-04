Legendary Highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah, has revealed that he miraculously used a first-class flight on his first time travelling outside Ghana without having to pay a penny.

According to him, everything was made possible with the help of his Godfather Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

Prior to this surprise trip, Ofori Amponsah noted that he had an invitation to go to Germany and didn’t know how he was going to pay all the expenses to travel even if he is granted a visa because at the time there was no money for him to buy the plane ticket.

Daddy Lumba, he recounted, had just returned from Germany and told him they were going to America for a show.

“He told me some people have invited us to America so we have to go to the Embassy. So instead of Germany, the first place I went was the United States of America,” he revealed.

“But after we were done with the visa they called Lumba to tell him they wanted to buy an economy ticket for me but Lumba insisted he will sit with me at the first class. So instead of me wondering and asking God how I was going to get a ticket to travel, I got a First-class ticket for my first time travelling to the USA,” he told TV XYZ in an interview.

Ofori Amponsah was brought into the mainstream music industry by Daddy Lumba who in the late 90s served as his backing vocalist.

He later rose to fame in the industry producing hits upon hits and won himself numerous awards both locally and on international stages.