Founder and leader of Heaven Way Church, Evangelist Mama Pat has found love again as she ties the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend.

Her romantic relationship with her junior pastor, Asiamah, had been public knowledge since they officially announced their union a few months ago.

The couple decided to formalise their relationship in an intimate indoor ceremony presided over by a Deacon.

The bride, Nana Agradaa as he is popularly called, looked stunning in a beautiful white gown adorned with golden pearls. Her choice of a simple hairdo complemented the exquisite makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

Mr and Mrs Asiamah were full of smiles while exchanging vows, after which they sealed their love with a steamy kiss.

This union marks Agradaa’s third marriage. Her first marriage was to a fetish priest, popularly known as ‘Sika Gari,’ who passed away several years ago.

She later married Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng, with whom she shares two children. Unfortunately, that marriage faced challenges and ultimately ended in divorce.

Agradaa’s latest love story unfolds just four months after her divorce from Pastor Oduro, citing infidelity.

The news of her new marriage has been met with congratulatory messages from her followers, who expressed their well-wishes and prayed for her success in this new chapter of her life.

Watch videos below: