Six business groups including the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) have petitioned Parliament to reject the Trade Ministry’s proposed import restrictions bill.

The groups have said the bill if enacted, would have detrimental effects on their businesses.

The others are Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG), Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana (CADEG), and Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI).

In the petition addressed to the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, they raised concerns that the bill could negatively impact the prices of goods, disrupt the free flow of goods, and potentially harm businesses.

“We vehemently oppose this LI and would appreciate its immediate rejection by Parliament to allow for proper consultations and dialogue to take place.”

“We strongly oppose this LI on the following grounds: The price of most products mentioned in the Ministry of Trade and Industry policy proposal will result in serious price hikes, as competition will be severely restricted,” the petition read in parts.

The groups continued, “The Minister is the ultimate decision maker on which companies end up trading in each of these items. This will eventually lead to a monopolistic or oligopolistic position for a few select businesses in the country at the expense of many smaller businesses.”

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has kicked against the Legislative Instrument (LI), which seeks to restrict the importation of some selected items such as rice, poultry, and sugar.

