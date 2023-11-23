Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond, has clarified that the government is not imposing a complete ban on the importation of essential goods such as rice, vegetable oil, and other strategic products.

Addressing concerns about the government’s move to restrict the importation of certain items, including rice, fruit juices, tripe, fish, and cement, Mr. Hammond said the intention is to implement regulations rather than an outright ban.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Thursday, the Trade Minister underscored government’s commitment to carefully monitor and regulate the import of products in commercial quantities.

The monitoring process, he noted will begin after Christmas.

“We won’t ban it completely; we will monitor and ensure proper regulation. We are talking about commercial quantities, and we have set up a committee to check that.”

Acknowledging the potential impact of the timing on goods already cleared for December, Mr. Hammond assured that, the government had engaged stakeholders before presenting the proposal to Parliament.

In his view, it is important to balance regulation with economic considerations.

“Although there is a law, it cannot impose a complete ban unless the situation worsens or reaches a critical stage. Our focus is on monitoring and safeguarding the foreign reserve.” he said.

