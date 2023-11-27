The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul Hamid, says the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is the ideal candidate to be chosen as the running mate for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. Hamid, a former Information Minister, cited Napo as he is popularly known’s long-standing association with the party, and deep understanding of its ideologies, and principles as qualities that make him well-suited for the role.

In an interview with JoyNews on Sunday, November 26, Dr. Hamid emphasized that Dr. Opoku Prempeh has demonstrated competence in politics and brings significant political value to the party, making him a compelling choice that cannot be overlooked.

“The candidate won’t ask for my opinion, but if he were to ask my opinion that all the names that have been thrown around who will give us political value and political capital, I would say Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

“First of all, he is a political colossus in our tradition. He has been a political participant in our political tradition for ages.”

“So he knows the party well and knows our philosophies and principles of our party. The other thing is that, ever since he held political office, he has accomplished. I was in cabinet with him and for the four years that we were in cabinet, he at the Ministry of Education tabled and passed the most reforming laws.”

Tensions are rising within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as Members of Parliament vie for the position of running mate to Dr. Bawumia, following his recent victory in the flagbearership election.

Already, intense discussions and coalitions have surfaced among MPs from the ruling party regarding potential choices for the running mate position.

Several names have been circulating, including Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Energy; Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu; and Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Parliamentarians who spoke to JoyNews in different interviews emphasised the importance of allowing Dr Bawumia the space to make a thoughtful decision without being unduly pressured into selecting a running mate for the 2024 elections.

