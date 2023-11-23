Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is refuting claims he is actively campaigning to be selected as running mate to Dr. Bawumia ahead of the 2024 election.

The Suame MP says NDC MPs as part of their debate on the budget have sought to pitch him against some of his colleagues.

This comes on the back of Minority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza claiming on the floor that Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Alhassan did not vote for Dr. Bawumia in the NPP presidential primaries, an allegation the Majority Deputy Whip will not take kindly to.

“Mr Speaker, let me state that there is no contest for running mate and I’m not involved in campaigning for the running mate position, it should be loud and clear,” Osei-Kyei-Mensah said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, November 23.

The Majority Leader entreated members of the Minority caucus not to engage in conjectures and focus on the debate of the 2024 budget statement.