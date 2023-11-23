Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has penned an open letter to former President John Dramani Mahama.

In the letter shared on Facebook, Mr. Awuni emphasized the importance for Mahama to focus on maintaining relevance in the eyes of the Ghanaian public.

He cautioned Mahama against making extravagant promises to voters in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections, advising him to be mindful of the uncertainties surrounding the outcome.

While acknowledging predictions favoring Mahama’s victory, Mr. Awuni reminded him not to become complacent, likening the political process to a farmer diligently working despite favorable predictions.

The journalist pointed out that, the challenges awaiting any incoming President, stressing that the nation’s situation might be more complex than perceived.

He highlighted the risk of inheriting both depleted national coffers and concealed debts, cautioning Mahama about the potential aftermath of assuming office.

The investigative journalist, warned Mahama about the existence of unscrupulous individuals within the current administration, insatiable in their pursuit of ill-gotten gains.

Encouraging Mahama to exercise prudence in his communication with the Ghanaian people, Mr. Awuni advised against inflating expectations.

Read full statement: