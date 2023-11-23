Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo has called for the sacking of Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton.

His comment comes after the Black Stars’ 1-0 defeat against Comoros in the second Group I game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Ghana opened their qualifiers with a head-fought 1-0 win against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium last weekend.

Chris Hughton and his players were hoping to maintain their perfect start but suffered defeat in the second game in Moroni.

Polo, who is an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Black Stars believes Ghana will not be able to qualify for the Mundial slated to be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico if the former Premier League manager stays as the head coach of the team.

According to him, the Black Stars still has a chance of qualifying for the tournament but Hughton is not the right manager to lead the team.

“Our level has come down. Our football knowledge has also come down. The fault lies with the coach from the Comoros defeat. He had his starting selection all wrong. Look at the players who came in the second half, if they had started, we would not have lost the game but he failed to introduce these players into the game much earlier” he told FOX FM.

“He is experimenting too much and it is not helping us. Black Stars is not a team for the experiment. He has to play those who are ready. For me, it is not too late, we can still qualify for the World Cup but if Chris Hughton continues with this experiment, then we may not qualify. I think it will be beneficial to us to sack Hughton before it is too late,” he added.

Ghana sits 3rd in their group with just three points. The Black Stars will face Mali in their qualifiers in March 2024.

