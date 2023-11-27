Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has announced that, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will choose his running mate in 2024.

The Suame Member of Parliament (MP), has said this is in accordance with the NPP’s constitution which mandates the flagbearer to name his running mate six months before the general elections.

“We should expect the announcement of the running mate somewhere in June 2024,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM.

The revelation comes amidst the various names that have emerged as potential running mates following the Vice President’s election on November 4.

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu and Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum are some of the people tipped for the position.

However, Mr Kyei-Mensah has fought off claims he is secretly lobbying for the position.

In a related development, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has also said he will choose his running mate in 2024.

