The Economic Community of West African states (ECOWAS) has condemned the disturbances in Sierra Leone, a member of the political bloc.

In a statement, ECOWAS reiterated its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of government.

The bloc has therefore called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

“ECOWAS has learnt with utter disgust a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone,” portions of the statement read.

ECOWAS has further pledged commitment to support the government and people of Sierra Leone to deepen democracy and good governance, consolidate peace and security as well as foster socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone has been placed under a nationwide curfew after armed men broke into a prison, setting inmates free.

Detainees from Central Padema Road prison in the capital city Freetown were reportedly released on Sunday morning.

Read the statement below:

ALSO READ: