Sierra Leone has been placed under a nationwide curfew as armed men broke into a prison, setting inmates free.

Detainees from Central Padema Road prison in the capital city Freetown were released on Sunday morning, an official at the facility told BBC News.

Earlier on, the gunmen had attacked a military barracks in the city.

Residents reported hearing gunshots at the barracks, which are close to the presidential residence.

