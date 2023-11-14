The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has said he has no intention of becoming Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate for the 2024 election.

The Bekwai Member of Parliament (MP) has said he is more interested in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) victory in the 2024 election.

“I pray for victory for NPP and peace in the country. I pray for commitment and above all, I pray for honest and responsible citizenship,” he said.

Following Dr. Bawumia’s election as NPP’s flagbearer, various names have emerged as potential running mates.

Energy Minister; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei -Owusu and Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum are some of the people tipped for the position.

Reacting to this on Joy News’ PM Express, Joe Wise as he is popularly known said they were mere speculations.

“Nobody has offered me anything and I’m not interested in speculations. I don’t want any discussion that focuses on me it should be on the presidential candidate.

I’m happy to learn that the party places value on what I do and that is what I am focused on. I am the first deputy speaker and I have done it to my utmost best,” he added.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has revealed the NPP has agreed for the running mate to come from the Ashanti region.

