The Black Stars on Monday officially opened camp to begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying games this month.

Welcome Edmund Addo, Jonathan Sowah & Gideon Mensah !

Ghana is billed to face Madagascar and Comoros in their first two games of the qualifiers.

The team will hold their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium at 16:00GMT behind closed doors.

Andre Ayew, who has signed for French side Le Havre and is the captain of the team arrived together with his young brother Jordan Ayew as all players wore black to mourn the late Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena.

Other players who joined the camp of the Black Stars night on Monday night include Inaki Williams, Joseph Wollacott, as well as Antoine Semenyo.

A total of 15 players are currently in camp with the rest of the 10 players expected to team up with the rest of the players later today.

The Black Stars will fly to Kumasi on Wednesday for the first game against Madagascar on Friday, November 17 before the second group game against Comoros on November 21.

Below are the players in camp:

Joseph Paintsil, Baba Iddrisu, Denis Odoi, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, Nicholas Opoku, Osman Bukari, Majeed Ashimeru, Jordan Ayew, Edmund Addo, Andre Ayew, Jonathan Sowah, Gideon Mensah, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Joseph Wollacott