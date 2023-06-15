Oforiwaa Amponsah is the latest graduate in town and some heartwarming photos have captured the joy of her milestone.

The daughter of entertainers Ofori Amponsah and Ayisha Modi graduated at Archer High School, a public institution in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Ayisha Modi, gushing with pride, shared some videos of the moment they accompanied her to her graduation ceremony.

She wished her welll in her next adventure while congratulating her for an academic battle well fought.

Oforiwaa Amponsah was captured looking all dashing in a baby pink dress in the company of many relatives who shared in her joy.

Though her father, the legendary Ofori Amponsah, could not make it, he sure did well to let his warm messages reach his daughter of how proud he is of her.

READ ON