Years after casting doubts on the paternity of a four-year-old Dawson, Nigerian superstar Davido has confirmed he is the father.

In a latest interview with Youtuber Anas Bukhash, Davido revealed he is a father-of-four and named Dawson as his last child.

He elaborated that Dawson is the younger brother of the late Ifeanyi and is now the only son among two daughters, Imade and Hailey.

He also revealed that he named his daughters after his late mother, adding that Hailey is a replica of his mum.

“I named both of them [my daughters] after my mum. Hailey is the exact replica of my mum; my second daughter, she is just like my mum. It’s crazy. It’s like she came in here like she came with her.

“I have a son too. Like Ifeanyi has a little brother. His name is Dawson. He lives in London right now.”

Dawson is the son of Larrisa London, Davido’s fourth baby mama and ex-lover who resided in London.

Larissa welcomed her baby in March 2020, but Davido, who she said is responsible, remained silent despite DNA result being “100% positive”.

Davido was, however, spotted with little Dawson some time back at the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, a Pentecostal Church based in England.

