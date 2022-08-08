Afrobeats singer Davido has subtly confirmed the paternity of two-year-old Dawson who he shares with London make-up artiste Larissa London.

A year after Larrissa publicly run the news and called Davido out for being a deadbeat father, he has acknowledged his son.

Larrisa welcomed her baby in March 2020, but Davido, who she said is responsible, remained silent despite DNA result being “100% positive”.

In a newest update, the artiste has been spotted with his lookalike son for the very first time during his visit in London.

Davido was seen carrying the little boy after church service on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, a Pentecostal Church based in England.

Though the artiste did not share a word about his encounter with his son, the head pastor shared a video on his Instagram page, in appreciation of Davido for attending service.

This brings Davido’s number of children to four, with four baby mamas.

Watch video below: