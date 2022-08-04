The family of a young man, believed to be in his 20s, who was killed by a suspected mentally challenged woman at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, has broken it’s silence.

According to them, they are still in shock and yet to come to terms with his sudden demise.

They explained he left the village for Accra on Monday, August 1, to seek for greener pastures and cannot fathom how he could die the same day.

The said woman, according to eyewitnesses, had been terrorising pedestrians and drivers since the early hours of Monday at the overhead near the trotro stations.

She was said to have smashed the windscreens of four moving cars on the road and wounded several persons and eventually smashed the skull of the man, leading to his instant death.

An uncle of the deceased, who spoke to Adom News, said they went to the mortuary to identify the body following a distress call from a friend.

“He was a truant and always told us he wanted to be a driver’s mate but we felt he was too young and restrained him. But at a point, he accompanied his mum to Circle to sell and we believe that helped him find his way here on our blind side only for us to hear about his death,” the uncle narrated.

Watch the video attached above: