A Resident Hall on the University of Ghana campus, Commonwealth Hall, has disassociated itself from the violence that took place on Friday, August 5.

The Hall, in a communique co-signed by JCR President, Paul Anim Inkoom and JCR Secretary, Daniel Kofi Boakye, noted that: “The attention of the leadership of Commonwealth Hall Junior Common Room (JCR) has been drawn to some media reportage and a press release emanating from the University Management dated 6th August 2022, echoing a clash between students of Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall.”

According to the leadership of the Hall, “Commonwealth Hall has not engaged in any such acts of violence”, adding that “we hereby condemn any attempt by any office or media house to put the Hall’s name into disrepute.”

This, the leadership of Commonwealth explained, is because “Commonwealth Hall prides itself as a citadel of excellence and does not condone any form of violence of which the said incidence is no exception.”

“Commonwealth Hall JCR seeks to, by this communique, dissociate itself from the said acts of violence,” part of the release stated.

Commonwealth Hall JCR further commended the security agencies for the swift intervention in bringing the situation under control on the said day.

They went on to call “on appropriate authorities to punish those found culpable of this lawless act.”

Below is the full statement: