The Police are investigating alleged attacks by some unknown persons on Stephen Kofi Adomah, a staff of Angel Broadcasting Network on August 6, 2022, at Old Ashongman Village in Accra.

Investigation into the alleged incident commenced immediately the matter came to the attention of the Police.

News went rife on Saturday, August 6 that Mr Adoma was attacked by some thugs on motorbike, while he was returning from Kuntunse.

The men, who were on motorbikes and armed with sharp objects, allegedly left injuries on the presenter’s face, arms and shoulders.

Further reports indicate that, they attempted to set him ablaze after pouring a substance believed to be petrol on him.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists Association has condemned the attack on their member and has called on the police service to fast track investigations.

“We also urge the general public to support the police in their investigations to bring the perpetrators to face the law,” a statement issued by the GJA added.