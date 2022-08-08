The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the alleged attack on the Director of News of Accra-based Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

According to the Association, it received the news with shock.

As a result, it has asked the Police to swiftly conduct investigations into same to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the act.

“The GJA National Executives attending a three-day retreat at Obosomase, near Aburi in the Eastern Region, received the news of the attack with utter shock,” it said.

It has also asked the public to assist the Police with information to aid in their investigations.

“We also urge the general public to support the police in their investigations to bring the perpetrators to face the law,” the statement added.

The Director of News is currently on admission after being attacked by some unknown men around Old Ashongman.

The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

According to information gathered, Mr Adoma, who is the CEO of Kofi TV and the host of Angel FM’s morning show, was returning from Kuntunse, when the attackers crossed him.

The men, who were on motorbikes and armed with sharp objects, left injuries on the presenter’s face, arms and shoulders.

Further reports indicate that, they attempted to set him ablaze after pouring a substance believed to be petrol on him.