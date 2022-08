Award-winning journalist and General Manager of Accra-based Citi FM and Citi TV, Bernard Koku Avle, has reportedly lost his wife Justine.

Mrs Avle reportedly passed on in the evening of Wednesday, August 4, 2022, after a short illness.

Mr Avle, who is host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV, tied the knot with Justin in a colourful ceremony in 2011.