Utility tariffs are expected to go up next week, the first since 2017.

Once announced, the tariffs are expected to come into effect on September 1, this year.

This comes after the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) had carried out nationwide consultations on proposals it received from the utility companies.

A source familiar with the stakeholder consultations said aside from the public fora across the 16 regions, the PURC also engaged identifiable groups and relevant sections of the public and had considered all sides of the arguments in arriving at appropriate tariffs.

The Daily Graphic has gathered that the new tariffs will not be across the board, which means the rates will depend on the reasons and proofs adduced by the utilities and the verification the commission has done.

Another source said the tariffs to be announced would exclude taxes and levies already imposed by the state.

It said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), such as food joints and salons, would be protected from paying “punitive” tariffs.

