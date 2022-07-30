An external solicitor for the National Communications Authority (NCA), is hinting government could lose any court suit over SIM card registration deadline.

Lawyer Gary Nimako said majority of those queuing for the Ghana cards to enable them register their SIM cards have expressed intent, thus, could win any case in court if they are unable to do so before the July 31 deadline.

His comment comes just 48 hours to the deadline for the re-registration of SIM cards using the Ghana card.

According to reports, there are long queues at the Ghana card registration center at El-Wak stadium. If majority of these people don’t get their cards before July 31, they will have their SIM cards deactivated.

This has left many frustrated with incessant calls on the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to extend the deadline.

Joining the call, Mr Nimako on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said an extension will be the prudent thing for government to do.

He argued that, millions of SIM cards remain unregistered due to the inability by the National Identification Authority (NIA) to distribute the Ghana cards.

Citing himself as an example, Mr Nimako said he only registered his SIM card on Wednesday July 27, 2022 before he was waiting for his Ghana card.

“I’m appealing to government to extend the deadline because as an external solicitor for NCA, I will lose the case when it goes to court,” Mr Nimako added.