The Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, is set to appear at the Manhyia Palace over the usage of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s image on the new club jerseys.

On Tuesday, the club unveiled their 2022/23 home and away kits for the campaign.

The kits come with the image of the life patron of the club.

The decision by the management of the club has been questioned by a section of the fans with veteran football administrator, Alhaji Grusah, describing the decision as ‘uncivilized’.

However, Mr Amponsah has been invited by the Manhyia Gyaase Fekuo [Group of Elite Chiefs] to query the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate about the usage of Otumfuo’s image on the new club jerseys according to Nhyira FM Sports.

The jerseys come in red and green.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will have their pre-season in Turkey and will face Nigerian champions, Rivers United in the European country as part of their pre-season.

The Porcupine Warriors will also represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League having annexed the Premier League last season.

The club is also without a coach following the resignation of Prosper Narteh Ogum, who joined the side a on two-year deal from WAFA before the start of last season.