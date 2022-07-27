Kumasi Asante Kotoko have unveiled their new home and away kits for the 2022/23 football season.

The kits are manufactured by Italian side, Errea which come in red and green.

The Porcupine Warriors maintained their partnership with the Italian based kit manufacturing company for their 2022/23 jerseys as they enter the third year of their collaboration.

In October 2020, Asante Kotoko announced a three-year partnership deal with Italian firm Errea where special home and away jerseys were designed to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the club.

Asante Kotoko’s new kits for the upcoming season dubbed Pillar of Peace is designed to celebrate the club’s life patron, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Asante Kotoko will represent the country in the CAF Champions League next season and will hope to defend their Premier League title.