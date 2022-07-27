Ghana Premier League heavyweights, Accra Hearts of Oak, have terminated the contracts of Kofi Kordzi and Frederick Ansah Botchway ahead of the new football season.

Kordzi rejoined Hearts of Oak from Qatari side Muthair SC on a two-year deal last season and made 22 appearances and scored seven goals.

The 27-year-old leaves the club with a year remaining on his contract.

Kordzi, who has fallen out of favour with top officials of the club including the technical team, is expected to be paid all his outstanding monies after agreeing to leave the club.

Kofi Kordzie

Midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway also departs the club after having his contract terminated.

The 25-year-old joined Hearts of Oak from Liberty Professionals two seasons ago as a free agent and made 23 appearances for the Phobians.

Both players are now free agents and are available for transfers in the ongoing window.

Meanwhile, the club has also informed Patrick Razak, William Dankyi, Larry Sumaila Ibrahim and Manaf Umar that their contracts will not be renewed, the club said in a statement.

Hearts of Oak will be participating in the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Bechem United to win the last season’s FA Cup.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to improve their squad ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup participation.