Political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as, A Plus, has successfully graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

This was in a colourful ceremony on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the campus of the Greenhill College.

A Plus is said to have bagged a second class upper honours in Public Administration.

He joins the list of Ghanaian celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Van Vicker among others who have gone back to school.

In attendance to wish A Plus well was an aide to former President John Mahama, lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe.

Lawyer Edudzi took to his Facebook page to share a photo from the ceremony amid a congratulatory message to A Plus who he described as a brother.

Below is the post: