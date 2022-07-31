Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has been trending for hours after she had her wedding ceremony in Kumasi.

Multiple videos have surfaced from the event that has pleased Ghanaians.

The video that touched hearts the most was that of Tracey Boakye being showered with prayers and blessings by her mother.

The bride wore a gorgeous white gown with a veil over her head. Her mum lifted the veil while Tracey closed her eyes. Then, she proceeded to say a prayer for her.

The video went viral as folks admire Tracey’s mum who found it thoughtful for her to pray for her daughter.

See Video below:

