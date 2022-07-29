Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye’s wedding is for the books, as they displayed nothing but elegance and perfection on the day of their blessed union.

The holy matrimony of Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah was held in Kumasi as they celebrate the special day with friends and family.

In a video, the newlyweds were seen to be kicking it off on the dance floor with their incredible dance moves.

Wedding guests approached them and splashed money on them as Tracey turns her back and ‘grinded’ her husband in excitement.

The new couple in town showed great chemistry on the dance floor. Mr Ntiamoah held onto his woman as they enjoy themselves on their special day.

Tracey wore a white laced gown which accentuated her features, with the corset part accentuating it even more.

She wore a blonde wig for that look which was neatly held at the back and held with a hair accessory.

