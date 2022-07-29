A feud between two commercial sex workers in Kumasi turned bloody after the assailant who has been identified as the godmother of all the prostitutes at Dichemso Plaza inflicted razor wounds on the vagina, face and thighs of her victim for allegedly snatching her customer.

The suspect, Bella, is currently in the grips of the Airport Police while efforts are been made to arrest her four accomplices who are currently on the run.

The victim, Ruth alias ‘Cherish’, has since been discharged from the Manhyia Government Hospital, but still nursing her wounds.

It has been reported that Bella had earlier warned Ruth that she would “design her face with razor and cut off her vagina before sending her back to Nigeria” if she does not stop chasing a particular man who has been her topmost customer.

An eyewitness, who spoke in an interview, said, “they accosted her by the roadside and threw her to the ground; four of them held her by the legs and arms while, Bella cut her with the sharp razor. She succeeded in opening deep wounds on her face, thighs and on the vagina.”

According to other accounts, the victim, Ruth, is a university student on vacation in Nigeria who has been brought to Ghana by the assailant, Bella, to indulge in the illicit sex trade in order to raise some money to cushion her when school resumes.